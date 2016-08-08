Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
LONDON Norwich City and Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty has been fined 23,000 pounds by the Football Association and warned about his future conduct after accepting a charge of misconduct over a betting offence.
"The Norwich City forward breached FA rule E8 in respect of a bet placed on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition on 20 February 2016," the FA said in a statement on Monday.
Lafferty, 28, played at Euro 2016 in France and has won 54 caps for Northern Ireland.
Norwich, relegated from the Premier League last season, began their Championship campaign with a 4-1 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.