Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Midfielder Adam Lallana will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia due to a groin injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.
The 28-year-old, who scored the winner during manager Sam Allardyce's only game in charge against Slovakia, was forced off in the first half at the Liberty Stadium during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday.
England face Malta on Oct. 8 and Slovenia on Oct. 11.
"Adam felt it, tried it again and it didn't work. In this moment they (Lallana and Dejan Lovren) have no chance for the national teams," Klopp told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
"But hopefully 15 or 16 days should be enough to bring them back on the pitch."
England's caretaker boss Gareth Southgate will name his squad on Sunday.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.