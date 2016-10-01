Britain Soccer Football - Swansea City v Liverpool - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 1/10/16Liverpool's Adam Lallana goes down injuredAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Midfielder Adam Lallana will miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia due to a groin injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

The 28-year-old, who scored the winner during manager Sam Allardyce's only game in charge against Slovakia, was forced off in the first half at the Liberty Stadium during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

England face Malta on Oct. 8 and Slovenia on Oct. 11.

"Adam felt it, tried it again and it didn't work. In this moment they (Lallana and Dejan Lovren) have no chance for the national teams," Klopp told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"But hopefully 15 or 16 days should be enough to bring them back on the pitch."

England's caretaker boss Gareth Southgate will name his squad on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)