Here are five facts about Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, who announced on Monday he was leaving the club after 13 years.

Born: June 20, 1978 in Romford, London

* Comes through the youth ranks at West Ham United and after a loan spell at Swansea City, establishes himself as a mainstay of the Hammers' midfield from 1996 to 2001 under his uncle and manager Harry Redknapp. His father Frank Senior is Redknapp's assistant.

* Makes his England debut on Oct 10, 1999 and goes on to make 103 appearances, featuring in two World Cups, Euro 2004 and being selected a vice captain for the 2014 World Cup.

* Leaves West Ham acrimoniously for Chelsea in an 11 million pound ($18.4 million) move in 2001 and after a slow first two seasons, he becomes one of the best goalscoring midfielders in the world.

* Wins the 2005 and 2006 Premier League titles with Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and the 2010 trophy under Carlo Ancelotti. Also helps the Blues lift the 2012 Champions League and 2013 Europa League as well as four FA Cups and two League Cups.

* Becomes Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer and goes on to net 211 goals in all competitions for the club.($1 = 0.5968 British Pounds)

