Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
LONDON England suffered another potential injury blow on Wednesday when Frank Lampard pulled up in training with a thigh injury.
The Football Association confirmed the experienced Chelsea midfielder was being assessed by the medical team and would undergo a scan on Thursday.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, who was not in manager Roy Hodgson's final 23-man squad, has been put on standby.
England, who face Belgium on Saturday in their final friendly before Euro 2012, have already lost midfielder Gareth Barry to injury and Scott Parker has been struggling with an Achilles problem.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.