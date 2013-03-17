Frank Lampard of Chelsea (C) heads to score against West Ham during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Midfielder Frank Lampard scored his 200th Chelsea goal in their 2-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday as he moved to within two goals of the all-time club record and added further weight to fans' calls for a new contract.

The goal came 19 minutes into the match against his former club at Stamford Bridge when he turned in a cross from Eden Hazard to open the scoring for the club he joined in 2001.

"It's special, it's obviously a landmark I've been working towards and I'm just pleased to get there, pleased to score an important goal for the team," the 34-year-old England international told Sky Sports.

"I've been very fortunate to play for the club for a long time here with great players, players that put the ball on a plate for you sometimes like Hazard did there."

He has set his sights on Bobby Tambling's club record of 202 set in the 1960s and 1970s and has enough time left to reach that target before his contract comes to an end this season.

"Personally I just try and stay focused, I know that if I'm playing regularly and training hard and well then I can contribute the goals," he said.

"I need to stay on top and make sure I'm professional and if I can do that then I can will to keep chipping away at the record."

Lampard has made no secret of his desire to stay at the club and fans have been clamouring for him to be offered an extension, quick to point to his rich vein of form since returning from injury in December.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay refused last week to be drawn into discussion about whether the midfielder would stay at the European champions, saying conversations between the club and players remained confidential at all times.

Lampard scored his first career goal in the 1995-96 season when he was on loan at Swansea City from West Ham.

His hunger for the net has not diminished and even after reaching his latest milestone he was left kicking himself for missing a golden opportunity for a goal in the second half.

"(I was) really annoyed, I won't sleep tonight. I do love scoring goals, I love being able to arrive in the box," he said.

"I think I relaxed a bit on that one and skied it over the bar - my dad will give me a ticking-off for that one when I get upstairs."

(Writing by Sonia Oxley; editing by Ed Osmond)