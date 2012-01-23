LONDON England midfielder Frank Lampard is likely to miss Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round tie at neighbours Queens Park Rangers on Saturday because of a calf injury.

Lampard limped off after 36 minutes of last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Norwich City in the Premier League and scans have shown he sustained a small tear in his calf muscle, the London club said on their website (www.chelseafc.com) on Monday.

The 33-year-old is now expected to join up with the rest of Chelsea's squad for this week's training camp in Majorca.

Lampard has often been a victim of new manager Andre Villas- Boas's rotation policy this season but he is still the Stamford Bridge club's joint highest scorer in the league this season with nine goals, the same as forward Daniel Sturridge.

