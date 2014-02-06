Michael Laudrup is seeking legal advice after being sacked by Premier League club Swansea City, the Dane said on Thursday.

He released a statement via the League Managers' Association which said he was told of his dismissal on Tuesday by a brief letter and given no reason for the decision.

"I am deeply disappointed to have been dismissed as manager of Swansea City," Laudrup said.

"In particular, the manner in which it happened and the actions the club has taken since notifying me in the briefest of letters which gave no reasons why such hasty and final action was deemed necessary.

"I am, of course, taking legal advice and the LMA have already written to the club asking for a proper explanation as to why I was summarily dismissed."

Swansea sacked Laudrup with the team in 12th spot, but just two points above the relegation zone after a run of six defeats in eight Premier League games.

The former Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid player enjoyed success with the club following his appointment in June 2012, winning the League Cup in 2013 and leading the side into the last 32 of the Europa League this season.

"The club has informed me that I cannot visit the training ground to say my farewells to the players so I do that now through this statement," Laudrup said.

"Three members of my staff have also been dismissed. While league results have been disappointing of late, we are still 12th in the table."

Swansea host Welsh rivals Cardiff City on Saturday, with club captain Garry Monk taking charge of the team.

(Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Josh Reich)