Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
LONDON Sheffield United beat Notts County 2-1 as the Football League kicked off its 125th anniversary season with a third-tier match featuring the oldest professional club playing at the world's oldest ground Bramall Lane.
United's task was made easier when County's Gary Liddle was sent off after 13 minutes and they took the lead on the half-hour mark when Kevin McDonald charged into the box and volleyed home a cross from the right.
The visitors netted a surprise leveller just before the hour, when Enoch Showunmi sidefooted home from outside the area, but United's unmarked Harry Maguire headed in at the far post seven minutes later to wrap up the points.
Sheffield United's home ground, is the world's oldest professional football stadium, while Notts County, formed in 1862, are the oldest team in the world currently playing at a professional level.
The League One match was the first of six fixtures involving some of England's oldest clubs and venues to mark the Football League's anniversary.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina defender Marcos Rojo's form for Manchester United has earned him a recall to a 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia later this month.