Leeds United director Edoardo Cellino has been suspended from all football-related activity for three matches and fined by the Football Association (FA) after allegedly making abusive comments.

Cellino, son of the second tier club's owner Massimo Cellino, was fined 5,000 pounds for using abusive and/or insulting and/or improper language as it included a reference to disability, which is a breach of FA rules.

The charge, which Cellino denied, was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).

Cellino was also warned over his future conduct and must complete an education course within four months.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)