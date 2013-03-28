Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
LONDON The owners of Leeds United have sold a 10 percent stake to Bahrain-based International Investment Bank, the English football club said in a statement on Thursday.
Dubai-based GFH Capital bought The Championship (second division) club in December after protracted negotiations lasting more than six months and despite concerns over their financial firepower.
Rumours the new owners were planning a swift exit first surfaced in media reports last month but they reiterated last week that they were only looking to sell part of their share in the club.
"The introduction of IIB is in keeping with what have always been GFH Capital's aims for the successful, sustainable and long term ownership of Leeds United FC," David Haigh, deputy chief executive of GFH Capital, said on the club website (www.leedsunited.com).
IIB's chief executive, Aabed Al-Zeera, will join the Leeds City Holdings Limited.
Leeds, who suffered financial problems and dropped down the leagues after reaching the 2001 Champions League semi-finals, are 10th in the Championship and retain only slim hopes of making the playoffs for a place in the lucrative Premier League.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.