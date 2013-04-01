Maguire confident Tigers can claw out of danger
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
Former European Cup runners-up Leeds United have parted company with manager Neil Warnock with six games of the English Championship (second tier) season left to play.
"The decision has been taken with a view to preparing for the 2013-14 season and (development squad manager) Neil Redfearn will be asked to take control until a permanent appointment is made," the club said on their website (www.leedsunited.com) on Monday.
Leeds, beaten by Bayern Munich in the 1975 European Cup final, are 12th in the table and have little hope of being promoted to the Premier League.
Earlier, Leeds's Dubai-based owner GFH Capital announced that it was studying several offers from investors for stakes in the club.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BENGALURU Australia were set a target of 188 runs for victory in the second test and a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood picked up career-best figures of 6-67 to rip through India's batting on the fourth morning of the match.