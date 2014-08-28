LONDON Leeds United have sacked manager David Hockaday after only six games in charge, the Championship (second tier) club announced on Thursday.

The Yorkshire club's owner Massimo Cellino has acted after Leeds lost 2-1 at local rivals Bradford City in the League Cup second round on Wednesday after conceding two late goals.

That loss followed Saturday's 4-1 thumping at Watford in the Championship which had increased the pressure on 56-year-old Hockaday, whose elevation from lowly Forest Green Rovers had caused consternation among Leeds fans.

"I'd like to thank David for his efforts over the last two and a half months but the results since the start of the season have meant we needed to act and make this decision," Cellino said on Twitter.

"After the defeat at Bradford I realised that my decision to keep David at the club following the defeat at Watford was wrong and I had to change my mind on the coach's position. As a club we will now begin our search for a new head coach.”

Neil Redfearn will take charge of the first team until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Leeds won the English title in 1992 but have struggled since their relegation from the Premier League a decade ago.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Robert Woodward)