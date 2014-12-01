LONDON Italian Massimo Cellino has criticised the Football League's decision to disqualify him from owning Leeds United and says he will never give up the Championship team.

The league announced in a statement on Monday that Cellino was being banned because he had failed their "fit and proper person's test" for running a club.

In response, Cellino told Sky Sports television: "I promised the Leeds fans I'd look after the club so I will go to any appeal. We are staying, we are financing the club and we submit to the rules but we think they have been unfair. "If I can still go (to games) as president, I will go as president. If the law, and I'm not talking about some lawyer that does not know what they are talking about, does not allow me to go then I will go as a supporter. I am never going to give up Leeds United."

Leeds are seeking legal advice over the ruling, the second from the league disqualifying Cellino.

The first, issued in March, was overruled by an independent committee the following month.

Monday's development is the latest in a complex saga which revolves around a court case when Cellino was found guilty of an offence under Italian tax legislation relating to the non-payment of import duties on a boat.

He was fined 600,000 euros ($749,200) for the offence which is "spent" under Italian law on March 18.

"The steps the league wishes the club to take, to remove Mr Cellino only to reappoint him in three months’ time, will be destabilising for the club, its supporters and sponsors and cannot be in the best interests of any party," Leeds said in a statement.

Leeds were English champions in 1969, 1974 and 1992 and runners-up in the 1975 European Cup final.

They are 15th in the Championship after beating leaders Derby County 2-0 on Saturday in front of 26,000 fans at Elland Road.

($1 = 0.8009 Euros)

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)