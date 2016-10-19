LONDON Gary Sprake, Leeds United's first-choice goalkeeper for much of their glory years in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 71.

"The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United today are with the family of Gary Sprake who has sadly passed away," the Championship club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sprake played over 500 games in an 11-year spell under manager Don Revie when the club won the top-flight title in 1969, the League Cup in 1968﻿ and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, the fore-runner to the Europa League, in 1968 and 1971﻿.

Leeds will remember the former Wales keeper with a minute's applause before Tuesday's League Cup game against Norwich City.

