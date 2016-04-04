Watford striker Troy Deeney has identified Robert Huth as the defender he least likes playing against and said the German's partnership with Wes Morgan in the heart of Leicester City's defence is one of the reasons behind their success.

Leicester, who have kept 13 Premier League clean sheets in 32 matches so far this season, lead the division by seven points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with six games left.

The Foxes' title challenge has been bolstered as much by their defence as their attack, which they highlighted by winning their last four games by a single goal without conceding.

Deeney said Huth's no-nonsense style made him a particularly tough opponent for strikers to take on.

"I have played against every Premier League defence this season for Watford, and Leicester's Robert Huth is the toughest opponent I have faced," Deeney told the BBC.

"Huth is the sort of centre-half who will let you know he is there, so to speak, with a challenge or two early in the game.

"Like his team mate Wes Morgan, who I had many battles with in the Championship earlier in our careers, Huth is old-school -- an out-and-out defender who really enjoys the physical side of the game.

"He is horrible to play against, in the most complimentary way. He heads it, he kicks it, and he kicks you -- anything -- he does not care, as long as the ball does not go in."

