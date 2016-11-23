Leicester City's Shinji Okazaki celebrates scoring their first goal with Danny Drinkwater. Leicester City v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group G - King Power Stadium, Leicester, England - 22/11/16. Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with violent conduct by the FA after appearing to elbow Watford's Valon Behrami in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League away defeat.

"Danny Drinkwater has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video," the FA said in a statement.

"The Leicester City midfielder was involved in an incident with Watford's Valon Behrami in the 67th minute of the game on Saturday 19 November 2016."

The England international, who faces a three-match ban, has until 1800 GMT on Wednesday to respond to his charge.

