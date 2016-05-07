Woods withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic with bad back
DUBAI Former world number one Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic ahead of his second round because of a back problem, the European Tour said on Friday.
May 7 Leicester City 3 Everton 1
Premier League champions Leicester City beat Everton 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as a Jamie Vardy double completed a perfect coronation for Claudio Ranieri's miracle men.
The 5,000-1 pre-season outsiders were given a guard of honour by Everton and serenaded by opera singer Andrea Bocelli during emotional pre-match celebrations, having clinched the title for the first time in their 132-year history on Monday when closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur were held 2-2 by Chelsea.
Vardy converted Andy King's cross in the fifth minute before King added a second in the 33rd.
England striker Vardy then bagged a 65th-minute penalty after being brought down by James Pennington before firing another spot-kick wildly over the bar.
Kevin Mirallas pulled a late goal back for the visitors.
"I always knew I would win a title," Italian manager Ranieri told Sky Sports. "I just never thought it would be here."
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said: "This is what dreams are made of. It's what you dreamed of as a kid".
Vardy, the second highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 24 goals, was overjoyed.
"I don't think I can put it into words," he said. "It's
been a long and hard process to get here today.
"Nothing could spoil this celebration," added Vardy,
reflecting on his penalty miss, "although I think my ball's ended up in someone's garden."
