May 7 Leicester City 3 Everton 1

Premier League champions Leicester City beat Everton 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as a Jamie Vardy double completed a perfect coronation for Claudio Ranieri's miracle men.

The 5,000-1 pre-season outsiders were given a guard of honour by Everton and serenaded by opera singer Andrea Bocelli during emotional pre-match celebrations, having clinched the title for the first time in their 132-year history on Monday when closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur were held 2-2 by Chelsea.

Vardy converted Andy King's cross in the fifth minute before King added a second in the 33rd.

England striker Vardy then bagged a 65th-minute penalty after being brought down by James Pennington before firing another spot-kick wildly over the bar.

Kevin Mirallas pulled a late goal back for the visitors.

"I always knew I would win a title," Italian manager Ranieri told Sky Sports. "I just never thought it would be here."

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said: "This is what dreams are made of. It's what you dreamed of as a kid".

Vardy, the second highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 24 goals, was overjoyed.

"I don't think I can put it into words," he said. "It's

been a long and hard process to get here today.

"Nothing could spoil this celebration," added Vardy,

reflecting on his penalty miss, "although I think my ball's ended up in someone's garden."

(Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)