Leicester City's Demarai Gray dodged death after almost walking into the tail rotor blades of a helicopter prior to Sunday's Professional Footballers' Association Awards.

The 19-year-old winger was screamed at by officials at London's Battersea Heliport before being escorted away from the area by a steward.

A fleet of helicopters ferried the Leicester squad to the awards soon after their thumping win over Swansea City took them a step closer to their fairytale first English league title.

Leicester quartet Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez made the PFA team of the year announced on Thursday, while Mahrez picked up the PFA player of the year gong on Sunday.

Needing only one win from their three league games to win the league, the Foxes will hope to wrap up the title when they travel to take on fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)