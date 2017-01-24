Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
LONDON Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Spaniard joined champions Leicester on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon last summer and made eight appearances but failed to establish himself as a regular in a side who have struggled this season.
No fee was given although British media said Malaga, who are 14th in La Liga, had paid 1.7 million pounds ($2.13 million).
Hernandez could make his Malaga debut away to Osasuna on Friday.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.