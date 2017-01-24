LONDON Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Spaniard joined champions Leicester on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon last summer and made eight appearances but failed to establish himself as a regular in a side who have struggled this season.

No fee was given although British media said Malaga, who are 14th in La Liga, had paid 1.7 million pounds ($2.13 million).

Hernandez could make his Malaga debut away to Osasuna on Friday.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)