a day ago
July 19, 2017 / 8:37 AM / a day ago

Leicester sign goalkeeper Jakupovic from Hull

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Soccer Football - Hull City v Sunderland - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 6/5/17 Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic looks dejected after Sunderland's Billy Jones scored their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

(Reuters) - Leicester City have completed the signing of Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Jakupovic joined Hull in 2012 and played 54 games in five years, with the exception of two short loan spells at fifth tier side Leyton Orient. He made 22 league appearances last season as Hull were relegated to the Championship.

"I'm very excited to be a part of something special here and I can't wait for the first game," Jakupovic told Leicester's website. (www.lcfc.com)

"I knew from the beginning that it will be difficult for myself because Kasper (Schmeichel) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

"I'm going to fight and I'm here to push. A healthy competition is always good and that's only a positive thing. For sure, I'll wait for my chance but I am here and I'm very excited."

The transfer fee was not disclosed.

The 32-year-old is manager Craig Shakespeare's third signing of the transfer window after defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Vicente Iborra.

Leicester will play West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

