Poland winger Bartosz Kapustka has joined Leicester City from Polish club Cracovia on a five-year contract, the English Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who has 11 caps for his country, made more than 60 appearances for Cracovia and was part of Poland's Euro 2016 campaign.

"Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Poland winger Bartosz Kapustka, subject to FA, Premier League and international clearance," the club said.

Although no financial details of the deal was released, British media reported that Leicester paid 7.5 million pounds ($10 million).

Kapustka becomes the fifth signing for Leicester in the close-season, following the arrivals of striker Ahmed Musa, midfielder Nampalys Mendy, goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and defender Luis Hernandez.

Claudio Ranieri's men start the new league campaign with a trip to promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.

($1 = 0.7497 pounds)

