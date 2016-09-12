Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Premier League champions Leicester City have appointed Eduardo Macia as head of senior recruitment, filling the gap left by the departure of Steve Walsh to Everton.
The club's website said Spaniard Macia, 42, would begin the job with immediate effect.
Macia previously worked with Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri in La Liga at Valencia.
"Eduardo's appointment follows an extensive process undertaken by the football club," Leicester's Director of Football Jon Rudkin said in a statement.
"His expertise and network of contacts will add considerable strength to our existing team of recruitment staff, whose skill and diligence contributed greatly to a successful summer transfer window."
Macia has also worked with Greek champions Olympiakos, Spanish side Real Betis and Italian club Fiorentina.
Walsh's departure to Everton as director of football was a blow to Leicester as he was the man responsible for bringing the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez to the club.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.