Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, who made 36 appearances for Hull last season, will join Craig Shakespeare's side in July ahead of their pre-season camp in Austria.
"It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself. There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club," Maguire said in a statement.
"He showed me the way the club is going. It's on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer."
Maguire began his career at Sheffield United in 2011, making over 100 appearances across three seasons before joining Hull City.
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.