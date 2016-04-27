Playmaker Riyad Mahrez and his Leicester City team mates are taking nothing for granted, despite the club being just one win away from winning a maiden Premier League title.

The Foxes have a seven-point advantage at the top of the standings over Tottenham Hotspur and will win the title with two games to spare if the beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"It is not done yet," Mahrez told the Daily Telegraph. "We have to keep going and focus on every game because it is difficult.

"We don't need to be nervous. This is just a bonus for us. Nobody expected us to be where we are so this is a bonus. If we do it, we do it. If not, that's life," the Algerian international added.

"Like I said, we are not a big club. We don't have to win the Premier League."

Mahrez, who was named PFA Player of the Year on Sunday after chipping in with 17 goals and 11 assists to aid Leicester's title charge, said he only began considering the possibility of Leicester winning the league in January.

"I speak a lot with (midfielder) N'golo Kante and maybe January we started to talk about the league. We just said: 'Imagine if...'," he added.

"But that was only for about 30 seconds and then we would say: 'No, let's stay focussed and let's see.' It was still a long way to go. Maybe 15 games to go.

"Nowadays we are like: 'It's not done yet because Tottenham are very close to us.'"

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)