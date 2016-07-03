Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Leicester City have reached agreement with French club Nice to sign midfielder Nampalys Mendy, the Premier League champions said on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Frenchman has agreed a four-year contract and will become Leicester's third signing since winning the title after goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and defender Luis Hernandez.
Mendy played for Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri during a spell with Monaco.
“The team have just enjoyed a great season and it’s excellent to be here. For me I want to play at this level. I like the Premier League and I follow every match. It’s fast and physical and I want to impose myself on the league," Mendy told the club website.
“I know the coach, I know his mentality and I know his philosophy. When he speaks it’s direct and clear and for me I like this."
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.