LEICESTER CITY 2 MIDDLESBROUGH 2

Leicester City's Islam Slimani scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, who recorded their fourth successive away draw in the Premier League.

The goal came deep into injury time after Wes Morgan drew a foul from Marten De Roon in the area. It was Leicester's second penalty of the game, with Riyad Mahrez also scoring from the spot in the first half after Calum Chambers handled under pressure from Morgan.

Boro thought they had done enough for victory after twice leading through Alvaro Negredo, who scored either side of the break with a superb left-foot shot on 13 minutes and a clinical finish from Adam Forshaw's cross on 71 minutes.

But Claudio Ranieri's side, who qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek, refused to buckle and averted what would have been a third consecutive Premier League defeat.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)