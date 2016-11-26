Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
LEICESTER CITY 2 MIDDLESBROUGH 2
Leicester City's Islam Slimani scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough, who recorded their fourth successive away draw in the Premier League.
The goal came deep into injury time after Wes Morgan drew a foul from Marten De Roon in the area. It was Leicester's second penalty of the game, with Riyad Mahrez also scoring from the spot in the first half after Calum Chambers handled under pressure from Morgan.
Boro thought they had done enough for victory after twice leading through Alvaro Negredo, who scored either side of the break with a superb left-foot shot on 13 minutes and a clinical finish from Adam Forshaw's cross on 71 minutes.
But Claudio Ranieri's side, who qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek, refused to buckle and averted what would have been a third consecutive Premier League defeat.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.
Manchester United do not envy the "wonderful life" their rivals have due to a lighter fixture schedule and will embrace their packed match calendar, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.