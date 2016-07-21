Football Soccer - Leicester City v Southampton - Barclays Premier League - The King Power Stadium - 3/4/16Wes Morgan celebrates with Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez after scoring the first goal for Leicester CityReuters / Darren StaplesLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use...

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has urged team mate Riyad Mahrez and other "key players" to reject offers from bigger clubs and stay with the Premier League champions next season.

Morgan signed a new contract on Wednesday that will keep him at the club until June 2019, but according to the British media, winger Mahrez has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe while midfielder N'Golo Kante has already moved to Chelsea.

Leicester have boosted the squad by signing striker Ahmed Musa, midfielder Nampalys Mendy, goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and defender Luis Hernandez.

"I know there's a lot of talking going off but hopefully everybody can follow in my footsteps," Morgan told British media.

"We want to maintain our key players and build on that with the new players because we have got a lot to play for this season. Let the people talk the talk and do what we can do on the pitch."

Leicester had to fight off interest from several clubs to keep striker Jamie Vardy, who signed a new deal last month.

"I suppose it's to be expected especially after the season we had and I suppose teams trying to poach our better players is part and parcel of the job," Morgan said.

"We have some fantastic players and some of the bigger teams in Europe are going to want them."

Leicester will kick off their title defence with a trip to the KC Stadium, where they will face promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)