Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa has joined Leicester City from CSKA Moscow on a four-year deal.

The English Premier League champions did not disclose financial details but media reports estimated the transfer fee was 16 million pounds ($20.71 million), which would make him a club record signing.

"I feel very happy joining Leicester, for me it's one of the best clubs... and they are like a family," Musa told City's website (www.lcfc.com) on Friday.

"I'm very excited. I look forward to seeing the fans in the new season and I will do my best to make them happy."

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 29 league appearances last season as CSKA won the Russian title.

Musa becomes the fourth signing for Leicester in the close season, following the arrivals of midfielder Nampalys Mendy, goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and defender Luis Hernandez.

Claudio Ranieri's men start the new league campaign with a trip to promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.

