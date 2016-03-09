Leicester City's stunning rise has shaken up the Premier League's pecking order this season and their fans' celebrations after Leonardo Ulloa's late winner against Norwich City last month shook up the city by causing an "earthquake".

The minor quake with a magnitude of 0.3 was picked up by a seismometer installed near the King Power Stadium by a team from the University of Leicester after Ulloa netted in the dying minutes to open up a two-point lead at the top table.

Labelled the "Vardy Quake" after the league's top scorer, Jamie Vardy, the event was caused by the energy released by 30,000 fans celebrating Ulloa's strike.

"It says something about the nature of football, it's so tense and then we get four or five seconds of unexpected magic," seismologist Paul Denton, who works with the British Geological Survey, told the BBC.

"(In Leicester's case) it was in the 89th minute, the game was practically over. It wasn't just a case of cheering or clapping, it was 30,000 people standing up at the same time -- an awful amount of energy."

Leicester followed up the win over Norwich with a 2-2 home draw against West Bromwich Albion and a 1-0 away triumph at Watford to stretch their lead at the top of the table to five points.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)