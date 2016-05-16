Britain Football Soccer - League Managers Association Annual Awards Dinner - Old Billingsgate, London - 16/5/16Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri after receiving the LMA Manager Of The Year 2016 awardMandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan Walter

LONDON Claudio Ranieri was named the League Managers' Association (LMA) manager of the year on Monday after leading 5,000-1 outsiders Leicester City to an improbable Premier League title.

The 64-year-old is only the second non-British or Irish manager to win the accolade after Frenchman Arsene Wenger won it with Arsenal in 2002 and 2004.

The award capped a day of celebration for the Italian as he joined the players in a victory parade on an open-top bus through the streets of Leicester in front of about 250,000 ecstatic fans.

Under Ranieri's guidance, Leicester won their first ever top flight title.

