Leicester City will not be signing any more players in the January transfer window as they bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, manager Claudio Ranieri said on Tuesday.

Ranieri, who bought 19-year-old winger Demarai Gray from Birmingham City last week, is also adamant that prolific Leicester forwards Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez will not be leaving the club

"The transfer market is finished for us. I am only interested in my players and no-one goes away. Business is finished," Ranieri told reporters.

Vardy and Mahrez have scored 28 of Leicester's 37 Premier League goals this season, lifting them to second in the table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

"You think with one big player we'll arrive in the Champions League? Possibly, but you can't be sure," Ranieri said.

"Step by step we are building to try in the future to fight for the Champions League. Now this is a crazy league and we fight to achieve the maximum."

Leicester travel to play fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

