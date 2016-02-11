Leicester City fans celebrate at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Leicester City must ensure they maintain their rapid progress beyond the current campaign, manager Claudio Ranieri said ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against third-placed Arsenal.

Leicester, who were on the brink of relegation last season, continue to defy the odds this term and have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table with a thumping 3-1 win over fellow title contenders Manchester City last Saturday.

"We're doing well because the big teams haven't found their rhythm, but our plans won't change next year," Ranieri told the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

"We must continue to build to target, in the next three or four years, the top spots in the Premier League and fighting for (a place in) Europe."

Ranieri hopes his players, who are in unfamiliar territory as they fight for the title, are able to cope with the pressure.

"I don't know if we will feel the pressure over time. I know there are so many points to win. I hope we don't feel this pressure," the Italian said.

Leicester take on Arsene Wenger's men at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, before home games to relegation-threatened Norwich City and 14th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

