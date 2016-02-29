Leicester City midfielder N'Golo Kante has been ruled out for at least two games with a hamstring injury, manager Claudio Ranieri said on Monday.

Kante has been a revelation in defensive midfield for Leicester this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions for the leaders, who are aiming to win their first top-flight league title.

Speaking before Tuesday's visit of 13th-placed West Bromwich Albion, Ranieri confirmed that Kante would also miss the trip to Watford on Saturday. Andy King will partner Danny Drinkwater in midfield against West Brom.

Leicester lead second-placed Tottenham Hotspur by two points with 11 games left and were tested out by a deep-lying Norwich City in their last league game.

They were indebted to a late Leonardo Ulloa strike for the 1-0 win that kept them ahead in the title race and Ranieri is expecting another tough examination of his side's title credentials by West Brom, who beat Crystal Palace 3-2.

"Everybody knows us and we have to continue with our football, be intelligent and wait for the right moments," the Italian told reporters.

"It (Norwich) was a tough match and this is going to be the same. On Saturday West Brom were 3-0 up after 30 minutes. They are a very dangerous team.

"We know they counter well and are very dangerous at corners. They scored eight or nine goals from set plays. Very dangerous."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)