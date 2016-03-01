Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to win the Premier League this season according to table-topping Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, because their title charge has virtually gone under the radar.

Mauricio Pochettino's men, who are hoping to end their 55-year wait for a top-flight title, are second in the table on 54 points, two behind Leicester with 11 games remaining.

"Tottenham are strong in every situation. Everyone is speaking about Leicester but nobody about Tottenham," Ranieri told British media. "Tottenham, in my opinion, are favourites. When they defend and when they attack, they know what they want.

"We are the surprise, that is fantastic, a good energy, but if we are realistic the real competitors are Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham."

Arsenal are third on 51 points with Manchester City in fourth on 47 points.

Leicester host 13-placed West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, while Spurs face a challenging trip to sixth-placed West Ham United the following day.

