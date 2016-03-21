Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri once again played down his team's Premier League title chances after their seventh win in nine games kept them five points clear of second-placed Tottenham after the latter's win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

For the Italian, "focus" continues to be the buzz word as one of the most open Premier League seasons in the recent past enters a potentially dynamic and dramatic final stretch.

The 64-year-old manager underlined his side's small-team tag and adhered to the cautious stance he has embraced right from the point underdogs Leicester jumped into the fray as title contenders.

"There are seven matches to go, but it's not easy for us. We're Leicester. We're not a team like Manchester City or Chelsea, five points or eight points clear... that would be finished," Ranieri said the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

Leicester's remaining fixtures include two potentially key games against teams perched at top five of the table: West Ham at home on April 17 and Manchester United away on May 1.

"For us, we have to fight, every match. Now, our fans are singing and that's fantastic, but we have to stay calm and concentrated because the seven matches will be open matches," added Ranieri.

"Fans (of other clubs) that aren't in the race with us say, if they don't win, they want Leicester to win. People say Leicester play with heart, with the right spirit to do something unbelievable. But we have to stay focussed on our job."

Leicester next play seventh-placed Southampton at home on April 3.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)