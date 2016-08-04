Premier League champions Leicester City could strengthen their squad further before the transfer window closes at the end of August, manager Claudio Ranieri has said.

Ranieri has made five signings since winning the title, bringing in midfielder Nampalys Mendy, goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, defender Luis Hernandez, striker Ahmed Musa and winger Bartosz Kapustka.

The Foxes fought off interest from Arsenal to tie down last season's top scorer Jamie Vardy to a new contract but did lose influential midfielder N'Golo Kante to rivals Chelsea.

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez's future remains uncertain, with a host of clubs reported to be vying for his signature, despite Ranieri's reluctance to sell.

"It's difficult to say 'yes everything is finished'," Ranieri told reporters after his side lost 4-2 to Spanish champions Barcelona in a friendly in Stockholm on Wednesday.

"Maybe something could happen during this final market if we had the opportunity to improve our squad, but at the moment we are okay."

Musa, who signed from CSKA Moscow for a reported club record 16 million pounds, scored both of Leicester's goals in the defeat.

The La Liga champions won comfortably thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Rafael Mujica and a brace from Munir El Haddadi.

Leicester face FA Cup winners Manchester United in the Community Shield on Sunday and begin their title defence with a trip to promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)