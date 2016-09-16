Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
LONDON Leicester City face the latest challenge of Claudio Ranieri's remarkable managerial reign on Saturday, to come back down to earth from the high of a Champions League win for a domestic game against Burnley.
Ranieri, who led City to a stunning Premier League title triumph in his first season in charge last term, will not accept any excuses.
"For us everything is new, I want to see how my players respond," the Italian told a news conference on Friday.
"They told me they are okay and they must show this on the pitch. We don't have excuses because if they beat us, they are better than us."
Leicester won 3-0 at Club Bruges in their first-ever Champions League match in midweek.
"I'm so pleased with our performance," Ranieri said.
The champions have won only one of their opening four Premier League games.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-