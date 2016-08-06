Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Everton - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 7/5/16Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri lifts the trophy with Kasper Schmeichel as they celebrate winning the Barclays Premier LeagueAction Images via Reuters / Carl...

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 29-year-old, who has made more than 200 appearances since joining City in 2011, played every minute of Leicester's title-winning campaign last season.

"It was a case of coming back after winning the Premier League and making sure the hunger was the same within myself and the squad," Danish international Schmeichel told the club's website on Saturday.

"I've come back absolutely convinced this is the place for me to be. We've taken some massive steps and ever since I arrived it's been fantastic. I've loved being here from minute one."

Schmeichel joins captain Wes Morgan and striker Jamie Vardy in signing new deals.

Claudio Ranieri's men start the league campaign with a trip to promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.

