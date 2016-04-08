Leicester City's Premier League title challenge has been built on foundations that combine grit, pluck and industry but the familial bond between the players is the key ingredient of their fairytale run, full back Danny Simpson has said.

The Foxes, written off as relegation fodder at the start of the season after barely escaping the drop last term, sit seven points clear at the top of the table with six games to play as dreams of a maiden top flight crown move ever closer to reality.

"We're so close that it does feel like a second family," Simpson told his club's website (www.lcfc.com), while explaining how a team that were 5,000-1 outsiders for the title before the season kicked off had become favourites to win the division.

"Hard work, determination, team spirit, good players, good manager, the fans... every little thing all together. Belief too," he added.

Leicester's togetherness and remarkable resilience has been amply demonstrated by their recent run of results, which has kept them on course going into the final weeks of the season.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy, on 19 league goals for the season, has failed to find the net in their last six outings but Claudio Ranieri's men have stayed unbeaten despite his mini-drought.

Five of Leicester's players have chipped in with six goals to ensure the Foxes notched five wins and a draw over that period as their main rivals dropped points.

Centre back Wes Morgan got the crucial goal, his first of the season, in last weekend's 1-0 win over Southampton, while second-placed Tottenham Hotspur could only draw at Liverpool and Simpson knows how important his captain's contribution had been.

"Wes does feel like a big brother," he said. "You can probably see how we were at the final whistle.

"We knew it was a big moment and we all pulled together. Every single one of us is giving 100 percent for each other and for the fans. We've just got to keep going, take it game-by-game and keep knocking those games off.

"We've still got a long way to go and hopefully we'll keep working hard and pick up some more wins."

Leicester's lead could stretch to 10 points if they beat relegation-threatened Sunderland on Sunday and Tottenham lose to Manchester United.

