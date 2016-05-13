Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
Leicester City's Danny Simpson will miss part of the Foxes' title-winning celebrations after a judge imposed a curfew order on the full back, British media reported.
The 29-year-old was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid community service after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in May last year.
However, his lawyers complained that journalists had found out where he was carrying out his community service, making it impossible for him to complete his sentence.
Simpson appealed to the Manchester magistrates' court for the sentence to be reduced to a fine, and while district judge Alexandra Simmonds revoked the sentence, she imposed a curfew on the footballer instead, saying a fine would be "no punishment" given his financial position.
Simpson must wear an electronic tag and stay indoors at his home in Salford between 2100 GMT and 0500 GMT for the next 21 days, meaning he could miss part of Leicester's title-winning celebrations and their trip to Thailand which starts on Tuesday.
"I'm not satisfied a curfew would be unworkable despite the fact that the defendant will obviously be inconvenienced," Simmonds said at the hearing.
"The purpose of the order is to restrict the liberty of Mr Simpson as punishment for the offence for which he was convicted... You will have to serve your sentence."
Simpson has until Thursday to appeal against the verdict.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.