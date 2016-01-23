Football Soccer - Leicester City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 23/1/16Leonardo Ulloa celebrates with Marc Albrighton after scoring the third goal for LeicesterAction Images via Reuters / Paul Burrows

Football Soccer - Leicester City v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - King Power Stadium - 23/1/16Leonardo Ulloa celebrates with Robert Huth after scoring the third goal for LeicesterAction Images via Reuters / Paul Burrows

Leicester's adventures in Premier League wonderland continued on Saturday as Jamie Vardy rediscovered his goalscoring touch in a deserved victory over Stoke that thrust them to the top of the table.

Vardy, unstoppable earlier in the season, had gone six league games without a goal but struck with a brilliant effort midway through the second half, latching on to Danny Drinkwater's pass and rounding goalkeeper Jack Butland to slot the ball into an empty net.

Drinkwater had earlier put Leicester ahead with a rare goal just before halftime, his deflected strike being the first Leicester have scored from outside the box all season and a just reward for the home side's domination at the King Power Stadium, where they remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Substitute Leonardo Ulloa finished the rout with an 88th- minute tap-in to embellish Leicester's extraordinary record of having been defeated just once in 16 league games and to put them three points clear of Arsenal who could reclaim top spot if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)