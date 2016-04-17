Football Soccer - Leicester City v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The King Power Stadium - 17/4/16Leonardo Ulloa celebrates scoring the second goal for Leicester from the penalty spotReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa says the players are "not enjoying to the full" their unlikely assault on the Premier League title and that the matches are getting tougher.

The Argentine kept Leicester's hopes of lifting the trophy on course when he scored an added-time penalty to earn a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Sunday.

That point stretched their lead at the top to eight points over second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand and travel to Stoke City on Monday.

A win would keep Spurs in touch with four games remaining in one of the most thrilling title contests for years.

Speaking before Sunday's game in which leading scorer Jamie Vardy was sent off, Ulloa said the pressure is starting to tell on Leicester, who have never won the title in their 132-year history, and said other teams were no longer surprised by them.

"Thank God we're winning, but the truth is we're not enjoying it to the full. Everyone wants to beat us and all the matches are getting more difficult as we approach the end. We're no longer a surprise," he told Argentine newspaper Clarin.

"We're aware of the expectations we're generating not just in England but in Europe and the world of football. We're also aware that today we still haven't achieved anything. But I think we're not altogether conscious of the magnitude of what we're experiencing."

Ulloa also paid tribute to the fans and manager Claudio Ranieri, who has gone to great lengths to shield a team who started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders after narrowly escaping relegation the previous season from too much expectation.

"The people (of Leicester) are euphoric. And they deserve this for all the suffering last year. There are lots of fans who just can't believe it and others who are enjoying it like crazy. You can feel that happiness in the city but the team don't get caught up in that whirlwind (or maelstrom - take your pick).

"(Ranieri) is a coach who is very close to his players, he's got a lot of feeling and experience," added Ulloa.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, writing by Neil Robinson, editing by Ken Ferris)