Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will serve a three-match suspension after the club's appeal against his dismissal during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw with Stoke City was rejected, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old, Leicester's top-scorer last season, was shown a straight red card in the 28th minute by referee Craig Pawson for a two-footed tackle on Mame Diouf.
"Jamie Vardy will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was rejected, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the FA said.
The Premier League champions had earlier on Tuesday said they were appealing for wrongful dismissal.
"He wants to challenge and get the ball, not make a foul. He touched the ball. Maybe it was yellow," Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was quoted as saying by the BBC.
Leicester, 15th in the table, host Everton on Dec. 26 and West Ham United on Dec. 31, before visiting Middlesbrough on Jan. 2, with Vardy missing all three matches.
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
DUBAI The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.