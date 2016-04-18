Football Soccer - Leicester City v West Ham United - Barclays Premier League - The King Power Stadium - 17/4/16Leicester's Jamie Vardy reacts to being shown a red card after receiving a second yellow for simulationReuters / Darren StaplesLivepic

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been charged with improper conduct following his sending off against West Ham United in their 2-2 draw at the weekend, the Football Association said on Monday.

Premier League leaders Leicester have also been charged with failing to control their players after West Ham were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, the FA added in a statement.

Vardy was shown a second yellow card early in the second half for simulation and confronted referee Jon Moss before leaving the field.

The sending off earned the 29-year-old England player an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of Sunday's home league clash with Swansea City, but that could be extended if he is found guilty of misconduct by an independent disciplinary panel.

Vardy is level with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as the league's leading scorer on 22 goals and has also been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award.

He has been a key part of Leicester's title charge this season as they look to seal a maiden top-flight crown.

They are eight points clear of Spurs, who play their game in hand at Stoke City later on Monday.

Both Leicester and Vardy have until 6 p.m. on Thursday to respond to the charges, the FA said.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)