LONDON Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will miss the Premier League leaders' visit to Manchester United on Sunday after being banned for an additional game for improper conduct, the BBC reported.

Vardy, the league's second-highest scorer this season with 22 goals, angrily confronted referee Jon Moss after being picking up a second yellow card for diving during Leicester's 2-2 draw against West Ham on April 17.

After missing Sunday's 4-0 win over Swansea, Vardy will now also be suspended for Sunday's match at Old Trafford, where Leicester could wrap up their first ever Premier League title with victory.

The 29-year-old, who was also fined 10,000 pounds, will be available for the final two matches of the season against Everton and Chelsea.

