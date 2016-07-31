Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
Rejecting a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal was an easy decision for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy because he has "unfinished business" with the champions.
The 29-year-old, who scored 24 league goals to help Leicester win the title last season, spurned the advances of Arsenal, after the north London club had triggered a release clause in his contract, in favour of extending his stay with the Foxes.
"It's not been put out there that I have always said the boys, the close-knit brotherhood, is unbelievable and for me, there's a lot of unfinished business here," Vardy told Sky Sports.
"I feel that the club is only going one way and that is forward, that's why I want to be a part of it. It wasn't that big (the decision) when I think about it. It was quite easy and this is where I want to be."
Claudio Ranieri's men, who lost 4-0 to Paris St Germain in the International Champions Cup in Los Angeles on Saturday, start their title defence with a trip to promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.