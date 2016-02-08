Leicester City's Robert Huth celebrates scoring their third goalAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Leicester City fan Leigh Herbert will pocket a cool 25,000 pounds if his team complete their fairytale run and win the Premier League title.

Herbert placed a five-pound bet on Claudio Ranieri's men to lift the trophy at the start of the season at odds of 5000/1.

The Foxes are five points clear at the top with 13 games left following Saturday's 3-1 win at Manchester City and the 39-year-old carpenter feels he is on the verge of a "life-changing" win.

Herbert, who placed the bet in August while on a camping holiday, has refused bookmaker William Hill's 3,200-pound cash-out offer.

"I am going to hang in there, I believe in fairytales," he said.

The bookmaker will have to pay out more than 2 million pounds if Leicester win the title, with the biggest potential windfall of 140,775 pounds going to a customer from Guildford.

The victory over Manchester City caused Leicester's odds to win the league to be cut to 2/1, joint-favourites with third-placed Arsenal.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)