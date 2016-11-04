West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has said he will field a much-changed starting lineup against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday due to injuries and suspensions.

Midfielder Nacer Chadli, who has scored four league goals this season since signing from Tottenham Hotspur in August, is out after surgery on a minor knee problem, while defender Jonas Olsson is a doubt due to a slight hamstring strain.

Winger James McClean is suspended, adding to Pulis' woes as he looks to get his team back on track after last weekend's 4-0 drubbing by Manchester City.

"We have players who have been waiting for opportunities. We have injuries so there will be changes," Pulis told a news conference on Friday.

"(James) Morrison came on against Manchester City and did well, as did (Jonathan) Leko, and that gave us a lift in the second half last weekend."

Striker Saido Berahino is also likely to miss the match, with Pulis confirming he had sent the 23-year-old to a fitness centre in France.

Berahino has not scored in his last 14 games in all competitions for West Brom, a drought that stretches back to February.

"Saido's off at a fitness centre working with a fella I worked with when I was young in management," Pulis added.

"He's got a week to top himself up to a level where hopefully he'll be not only sharp but at a level to sustain it.

"The first six months here he was excellent -- that's what we're trying to do, get him back to that level."

West Brom, who are 16th in the 20-team table and without a win in their past five league games, take on a Leicester team that are up to 11th following a tough 1-1 draw away at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is on the shortlist for FIFA's coach of the year award, and Pulis backed the Italian to win after leading his rank outsiders to their first league title last season.

"They were worthy winners last year," Pulis said. "You can't take any gloss off it. They created an enormous amount of praise which they deserved.

"He (Ranieri) is a very nice person. I would go for him as manager of the year. If you look at their squad now they've got good depth."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)