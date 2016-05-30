English Premier League champions Leicester City are set to make Hanover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler their first signing of this transfer window.

The 27-year-old made 36 appearances for the Bundesliga's bottom club this season but could not save his team from relegation.

"Ron-Robert Zieler has exercised his option right enshrined in his contract and Hanover have been informed that he will travel to Leicester for contract talks," the club said in a statement.

The German began his career at Manchester United. He was loaned to lower league Northampton Town before returning to his homeland with Hanover in 2010.

Zieler was part of coach Joachim Loew's 2014 World Cup-winning squad although he failed to make an appearance at the finals.

