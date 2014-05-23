Tyrone Barnett (L) of Crawley Town and Matthew Upson of Stoke City fight for the ball during their FA Cup soccer match at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, southern England, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Promoted Leicester City have moved to strengthen their squad for life in the Premier League next season by snapping up former England central defender Matthew Upson on a free.

Leicester said on Friday the 35-year-old former Arsenal, West Ham United and Birmingham City player had agreed a one-year deal.

Upson, who was capped 22 times for England, was out of contract with Championship (second division) side Brighton and Hove Albion where he had just been voted Player of the Season.

Leicester have also signed goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The Midlands club returned to the top flight following a 10-year absence after winning the Championship title last month.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)